Dean Holden (right) spent 17 months working as Michael O'Neill's right-hand man at Stoke

Stoke City assistant manager Dean Holden has parted company with the Championship club.

The 42-year-old former Oldham Athletic and Bristol City manager joined the Potters in April 2021, brought in by then manager Michael O'Neill.

He took over as interim boss following O'Neill's sacking on Thursday.

But, with Alex Neil set to take over, Stoke announced his departure late on Saturday evening after Holden had led the Potters to victory at Blackburn.

Neil, who was given permission by his current club Sunderland to have talks with Stoke, was at Ewood Park to watch Stoke win - but there is no indication yet as to when an official appointment will be confirmed.

Potters joint chairman John Coates said: "The professionalism that Dean brought to his position with us has never been more evident over the last 48 hours, culminating in him guiding us to victory at Blackburn.

"We are grateful for his efforts over the past 16 months and wish him every success for the future."

Holden spoke to BBC Radio Stoke both before and after the game, outlining the strength of the legacy he feels O'Neill has left in the Potteries.

"The new manager coming in is going to have a really good group of players," he said. "More importantly, a really good group of staff to push this club where it needs to get to."

Ex-Bolton, Oldham, Peterborough, Falkirk, Shrewsbury, Chesterfield, Rochdale and Walsall defender Holden, who revealed that had received a good luck message from O'Neill before the game, bravely made sweeping alterations - five team changes and a switch of formation.

He told BBC Radio Stoke: "We showed what a good team we could be first half with the ball and, in the second half, we defended resolutely.

"Michael sent me a lovely message. That shows the mark of the man.

"Everyone knows what a great guy he is - and he gave his heart and soul to this club for nearly three years.

"He will go into another top job and be very successful. I have no doubt about that.

"And, with the new manager, it's important that this club finds a connection again with the supporters. They have fantastic supporters here and it can be a powerful thing when they get it going, as has been proven in the past."