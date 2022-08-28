Last updated on .From the section Macclesfield

Macclesfield-born Luke Murphy has agreed a deal with his hometown club after leaving Crewe over the summer

Macclesfield FC have signed former Crewe Alexandra, Leeds and Bolton midfielder Luke Murphy.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after leaving Crewe over the summer and has agreed a deal with his hometown club.

Murphy has made more than 400 appearances in the EFL, including 103 games for Leeds in the Championship.

The Silkmen are currently second in the eighth-tier Northern Premier League Division One West, after winning their opening three matches.