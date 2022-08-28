Close menu
Spanish La Liga
BarcelonaBarcelona4Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0

Barcelona 4-0 Real Valladolid: Robert Lewandowski scores twice as Barca claim successive wins

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Lewandowski celebrates scoring for Barcelona
Robert Lewandowski scored two for the second time in as many games

Barcelona claimed back-to-back La Liga wins with a 4-0 victory over Real Valladolid at Camp Nou.

Robert Lewandowski netted a brace for a second time in as many games as Xavi's side strolled to victory.

The Poland striker combined with Raphinha for the opener in the 24th minute, before netting a backheeled effort after the break.

Young midfielder Pedri also scored before half-time and Sergi Roberto added a fourth in added time.

It had been a comfortable game for Barcelona with Valladolid struggling to cope with the hosts' energy in the final third.

Lewandowski had already come close when a header from a Raphinha cross hit the woodwork and the goalkeeper's shoulder before bouncing out.

But he calmly finished when he latched on to a fantastic whipped cross from Raphinha.

Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona have now recorded back-to-back wins

Barcelona manager Xavi opted to swap Ousmane Dembele and Raphinha on the wings and it soon paid dividends as Dembele assisted Pedri for the game's second.

Valladolid tried to fight back, with the introduction of captain Roque Mesa from the bench giving them a spark, but their pressure was short-lived.

Barca regained their stronghold and Lewandowski made it 2-0 in the 64th minute.

Sergi Roberto then rounded off an excellent evening in injury time as he turned in from close range after an effort from Lewandowski rebounded off the bar.

Line-ups

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4AraújoBooked at 45minsSubstituted forRobertoat 61'minutes
  • 24García
  • 28Balde Martínez
  • 30Páez GaviraSubstituted forde Jongat 61'minutes
  • 5BusquetsSubstituted forKessiéat 76'minutes
  • 8González
  • 22RaphinhaSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 61'minutes
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 7DembéléSubstituted forTorresat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 14Depay
  • 16Pjanic
  • 17Aubameyang
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 36Tenas

Real Valladolid

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Masip
  • 2Pérez
  • 24Fernández
  • 5Sánchez de FelipeBooked at 78mins
  • 18Escudero
  • 8Rodríguez JiménezSubstituted forPlanoat 45'minutes
  • 21SánchezSubstituted forVilla Suárezat 61'minutes
  • 4Pérez MuñozBooked at 79mins
  • 6AguadoSubstituted forMesaat 45'minutes
  • 23MohamedSubstituted forArroyoat 76'minutes
  • 16Guardiola NavarroSubstituted forLeónat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7León
  • 10Plano
  • 12Olaza
  • 17Mesa
  • 19Villa Suárez
  • 22Gassama
  • 27Fresneda
  • 30Arroyo
  • 31Aceves
  • 32Torres
Referee:
Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea
Attendance:
83,972

Match Stats

Home TeamBarcelonaAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home24
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away3
Corners
Home14
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio León (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Kike Pérez.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Barcelona 4, Real Valladolid 0. Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Franck Kessié.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Real Valladolid. Roque Mesa tries a through ball, but Toni Villa is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Óscar Plano (Real Valladolid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by Pedri.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona).

  12. Post update

    Joaquín Fernández (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Roque Mesa (Real Valladolid).

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Barcelona. Ferran Torres replaces Ousmane Dembélé.

  16. Booking

    Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Ansu Fati (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

  19. Booking

    Javi Sánchez (Real Valladolid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 28th August 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis33006159
2Barcelona32108177
3Villarreal32105057
4Real Madrid32107347
5Osasuna32014226
6Real Sociedad320134-16
7Mallorca31113214
8Ath Bilbao21101014
9Almería31114404
10Rayo Vallecano31112204
11Celta Vigo311146-24
12Atl Madrid21013213
13Girona31023303
14Valencia21011103
15Espanyol302135-22
16Sevilla301235-21
17Elche301215-41
18Getafe301216-51
19Real Valladolid301218-71
20Cádiz200203-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories