Spanish La Liga
EspanyolEspanyol21:00Real MadridReal Madrid
Venue: RCDE Stadium, Spain

Espanyol v Real Madrid

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

Espanyol

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Lecomte
  • 2Gil
  • 5Calero
  • 4Cabrera
  • 14Oliván
  • 20Expósito Jaén
  • 10Darder
  • 27Sánchez
  • 12de Souza Costa
  • 7Puado
  • 9Joselu

Substitutes

  • 1García
  • 8Bare
  • 16Lazo
  • 19Gómez Alcón
  • 21Melamed
  • 26El Hilali
  • 28Keddari Boulif
  • 31Villahermosa
  • 32Zoubdi Touaizi
  • 34Fortuño

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 17Vázquez
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 10Modric
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 8Kroos
  • 15Valverde
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius Júnior

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 19Ceballos
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 23Mendy
  • 24Mariano
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
Mario Melero López

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis33006159
2Barcelona32107167
3Villarreal32105057
4Real Madrid22006246
5Osasuna32014226
6Real Sociedad320134-16
7Mallorca31113214
8Ath Bilbao21101014
9Almería31114404
10Rayo Vallecano31112204
11Celta Vigo311146-24
12Atl Madrid21013213
13Girona31023303
14Valencia21011103
15Sevilla301235-21
16Espanyol201124-21
17Elche301215-41
18Getafe301216-51
19Real Valladolid301217-61
20Cádiz200203-30
View full Spanish La Liga table

