Antony: Manchester United agree £80m deal for Ajax winger

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Antony playing for Brazil
Antony made his Brazil debut in October 2021 and has played nine times for them

Manchester United have agreed a deal with Ajax for Brazil winger Antony.

It is understood United will pay an initial fee of £80.75m, with a further £4.25m in add-ons.

The 22-year-old is due to arrive in Manchester to complete a medical within the next 48 hours.

Antony would become Manchester United's joint-second most expensive signing alongside defender Harry Maguire - the £89m paid for Paul Pogba remains the club's record.

Antony scored 25 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax, having joined the Dutch side from Sao Paulo in 2020 and played under current United boss Erik ten Hag.

He made his international debut for Brazil in October 2021 and now has two goals in nine appearances.

Antony, who contributed to seven goals in his 11 Champions League appearances for Ajax, would also become the joint-fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

Only Pogba's move to United, Chelsea's signing of Romelu Lukaku and Manchester City's deal for Jack Grealish would be more costly.

United travel to Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on Thursday, 1 September, but Antony would need to receive a work permit before making an appearance.

The attacker would become United's fifth signing of the summer, following the arrivals of his former Ajax team-mate, defender Lisandro Martinez, midfielder Casemiro from Real Madrid, full-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and playmaker Christian Eriksen on a free transfer.

Speculation also remains as to whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club following concerns about how the 37-year-old's mood is affecting morale in the camp.

Analysis - 'statement signing Ten Hag wanted'

Simon Stone, BBC Sport reporter:

This is the statement signing Erik ten Hag has been wanting to make all summer - and the fee underlines how keen United were to satisfy their new manager before Thursday's deadline closes.

Predominately left-footed, Antony likes to cut in off the right flank. He has exceptional pace, an ability to create chances from nothing and a willingness to work hard.

In a sense, he is very much like the players who already occupy the wide positions at United.

But it is clear Ten Hag wants greater depth and higher quality. He has already worked out that - as a collective - the players he inherited were not good enough.

The big question is whether Antony's arrival will trigger a change of system - or put someone's place under threat, or both.

And, as ever, debate will be around Ronaldo and how he fits in a team which has even more pace than before.

653 comments

  • Comment posted by Louis XV , today at 22:11

    Blimey, £80m doesn't even buy you a surname these says!

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 22:19

      Pandemania replied:
      I'm flabbergasted hope he's worth it ha

  • Comment posted by Rat, today at 22:15

    That's the going price at the moment. Gordon 50+m, Forfana 80+m to Chelsea and Isak 58+m to Newcastle. All just ridiculous amounts of money, when people are suffering with the energy crisis.

    • Reply posted by BigC, today at 22:23

      BigC replied:
      Next year, could we possibly see the Premier League club unveil a £150m player

  • Comment posted by FootOfDavros, today at 22:10

    Congratulations Manchester United. I'm sure this chap will prove to be just as successful as your last £80m signing!

    • Reply posted by SteH11, today at 22:31

      SteH11 replied:
      To be fair, I'd actually heard of their last £80 million signing.

      Who is this guy?

  • Comment posted by Sinhealer, today at 22:19

    I live in the Netherlands and while he is a good player there is no way he is worth this sort of money.

    This really is just a crazy price to pay, Ajax will be very happy their old manager is still doing well for them!

    • Reply posted by DanGorman, today at 22:33

      DanGorman replied:
      Ten Hag must still on their payroll and get commission for transfers 😂

  • Comment posted by Mike Turner, today at 22:12

    Why doesn’t he just get on with it and sign the whole Ajax team ?

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 22:23

      mike replied:
      Yeah 2 players from the same side, may as well sign the other 20!

  • Comment posted by MyOpinionCounts-just, today at 22:11

    Awesome 😂😂😂 Overpaying. Panicking. Man Utd are genuinely hilarious.

    • Reply posted by Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow, today at 22:17

      Dave Angels Moonlight Shadow replied:
      but Cucurella, Fofana and Gordon aren't overpaying???

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 22:20

    Transfer fees should be taxed and the money allocated to tackle poverty in the UK. This amount of money for a nobody is obscene.

    • Reply posted by Hex, today at 22:25

      Hex replied:
      Transfer fees are taxed, clubs pay tax on there profits thd same as any other business.

  • Comment posted by JT, today at 22:10

    It’s hard to imagine this is the price Real Madrid paid for Ronaldo when they signed him. Seems anyone with the ability to dribble is worth 80m these days…

    • Reply posted by Stephen James walters, today at 22:13

      Stephen James walters replied:
      I can dribble .From the mouth . Sign me up

  • Comment posted by Eleven, today at 22:08

    Welcome to Old Trafford Antony, we may have over paid but so what, at this late stage in the window you have to pay what is asked.

    He is the same price as Darwin Nunez and cheaper than both Lukaku and Jack Grealish.

    • Reply posted by Pen Factory, today at 22:19

      Pen Factory replied:
      Nunez could end up costing the same, the difference is that Liverpool paid just £64m up front where as United are paying around £80m United front

  • Comment posted by chrispayne90, today at 22:14

    Being a fan of a league 2 club it makes me sick to see Clubs such as united spend 80 million on a player. Like his he worth thet much ? Maybe not . Will be be around in the next 5 seasons no. United do well his off to Spain united door poor Newcastle will take him. Clubs has lost what made them this big in the first place. The fans. Invest in the community give 40 million away to a food bank

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 22:07

    Wowwww, I thought spending money WasNT tHE UniTED wAY

    £1.5bn and counting spent over the last decade.

    • Reply posted by pique blinder, today at 22:21

      pique blinder replied:
      And a billion spent on debt repayments! No need for a rich benefactor to make Man U relevent unlike some clubs 😂

  • Comment posted by johns, today at 22:15

    ManU should buy Aleksandar Mitrovic as center forward - immense ability and strength

    • Reply posted by the peoples poet, today at 22:28

      the peoples poet replied:
      they should swoop for Vic and Bob...

  • Comment posted by Borg, today at 22:12

    Decent player - a very tricky winger, and finally a left footed attacker at United.

    Massively overpriced, should've gone for 60m at the very most, but this is what happens when you delay signing someone until the last few days of the transfer window.

    • Reply posted by silversub, today at 22:29

      silversub replied:
      Ajax held their nerve and United paid up.

      Everyone knows football at the top is decided now by money and this at a time when the world is facing serious issues like putting food on the childrens plate and keeping them warm through Winter.

  • Comment posted by horseplay, today at 22:12

    Paying silly money for a largely unknown forward player called Anthony. What could possibly go wrong.

    • Reply posted by STUART BAGLEY, today at 22:18

      STUART BAGLEY replied:
      Not exactly unknown to our manager though ? We either trust his judgement or we dont .....

  • Comment posted by Antonio, today at 22:19

    Buying more players that the manager has worked with before. Does this club have a scouting network?

    Surely they had targets, options and preliminary negotiations rather than just hoping that Ten Hag was going to be able to round up a few of his mates?

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 22:33

      Mark replied:
      It makes sense to do this, if my Hag knows these players inside out, why wouldn’t you build your squad with those players, lots of moaning and groaning here,listen there the biggest club in the world , there fan base allows them to spend this kind of money, and any other club could do the same,city just don’t have the fan base to do this,there relying on owners throwing money at it, with no return

  • Comment posted by JC, today at 22:19

    What was that Smiths song? Panic on the streets of Salford.

    • Reply posted by Paddy Field, today at 22:22

      Paddy Field replied:
      Have you paid your rent this year

  • Comment posted by Stephen James walters, today at 22:10

    Well £85 million for a player who is not a end product yet . Good luck but I can see it ending Badly

    • Reply posted by STUART BAGLEY, today at 22:21

      STUART BAGLEY replied:
      It seems that we dont sign anybody and some people complain ....or we sign somebody and yet again some people complain .....

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 22:16

    Yep here we go. United & Chelsea. Just spend huge crazy money to get themselves out of a mess.

    • Reply posted by OILBSEEINGU, today at 22:26

      OILBSEEINGU replied:
      And Man C . But that's business, which includes loaning out players to even up the FFP requirements. That Barca and RM appear to circumnavigate.

  • Comment posted by Par Du Bar, today at 22:08

    They've only just pulled their pants up from the Martinez deal! Fleeced again

    • Reply posted by mike, today at 22:27

      mike replied:
      Yeah if only martinez hadn't looked superb already. Pants pulled down again hahaha!

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:54

    A 80M player in the backfield and now a 80M player up front. Can we call this the 160M Man Utd sandwich?

    • Reply posted by The Andy Hayhurst Movement, today at 22:58

      The Andy Hayhurst Movement replied:
      with £200M worth of shyte in between.

      yep.

