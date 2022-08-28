Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Emily Whelan scored Glasgow City's winner against Aberdeen

Reigning champions Rangers, Celtic and Glasgow City remain tied on points at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after Sunday victories.

But, while Rangers and Celtic continued their high-scoring form, former champions City could only manage a 2-1 win at home to winless Aberdeen.

Celtic were highest scorers, thumping Motherwell 8-0 away from home.

However, they still remain second behind Rangers, who won 5-0 away to Hamilton Accies, on goal difference.

Jenny Danielsson hit a double for Rangers, with Rachel McLauchlan, Kayla McCoy and Jodi McLeary also finding the net.

Caitlin Hayes, Clarissa Larisey and Jacynta all scored twice for Celtic, with Chloe Craig and Lucy Ashford-Clifford adding the others.

City struggled to build on Bayley Hutchinson's early own goal and, after Francesca Ogilvie's 62nd minute leveller, were thankful for Emily Whelan's winner shortly after.

In Sunday's other games, Hibernian beat hosts Dundee United 3-1, Hearts defeated visiting Glasgow Women 3-0, while Spartans and Partick Thistle drew 0-0.

Two goals from Eilidh Adams and another from Krystyna Freda had Hibs in control before Danni McGinley replied for United.

Hearts' Georgia Timms was another with a Sunday brace of goals after Georgia Hunter had opened the scoring against Glasgow.