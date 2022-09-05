Close menu
MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough0SunderlandSunderland0

Middlesbrough v Sunderland

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 23Roberts
  • 17McNair
  • 6Fry
  • 5Clarke
  • 2Jones
  • 25Crooks
  • 16Howson
  • 4Mowatt
  • 3Giles
  • 8McGree
  • 9Muniz Carvalho

Substitutes

  • 13Hoppe
  • 14Smith
  • 15Dijksteel
  • 18Watmore
  • 21Forss
  • 27Bola
  • 28Daniels

Sunderland

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Patterson
  • 13O'Nien
  • 6Batth
  • 3Cirkin
  • 11Gooch
  • 24Neil
  • 4Evans
  • 20Clarke
  • 21Pritchard
  • 9Simms
  • 10Roberts

Substitutes

  • 7Dajaku
  • 8Embleton
  • 12Bass
  • 16Diallo
  • 26Wright
  • 27Matete
  • 42Alese
Referee:
Darren Bond

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Monday 5th September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Utd85211651117
2Norwich8512126616
3Reading8503911-215
4Bristol City84221611514
5Burnley8341148613
6Watford834197213
7Sunderland8332118312
8Blackburn8404911-212
9QPR83231211111
10Preston825121111
11Blackpool8323910-111
12Hull83231115-411
13Rotherham724196310
14Millwall8314911-210
15Wigan724179-210
16West Brom8161121029
17Luton823378-19
18Swansea8233711-49
19Stoke8224811-38
20Birmingham822458-38
21Cardiff822448-48
22Middlesbrough81431012-27
23Huddersfield7115711-44
24Coventry5014511-61
View full Championship table

