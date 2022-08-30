Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Callum Hudson-Odoi has been capped three times by England

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to complete a loan move to Bayer Leverkusen for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old England forward has not played for Chelsea this campaign and made 15 Premier League appearances last season.

He travelled to Germany on Monday for a medical, with an announcement expected in the next 24 hours.

German champions Bayern Munich had a £35m bid for Hudson-Odoi turned down in 2019.

He signed a five-year deal worth more than £120,000 a week with the Blues in September 2019 but has failed to earn a regular starting place since injuring his Achilles in the same year.