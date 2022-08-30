Close menu
Scottish League Cup
Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic19:45AberdeenAberdeen
Venue: Galabank

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aberdeen44001201212
2Stirling421167-18
3Raith Rovers41217436
4Dumbarton411234-14
5Peterhead4004013-130

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle431094511
2Kilmarnock4310113810
3Stenhousemuir42027616
4Montrose4103611-53
5Fraserburgh4004312-90

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County43101111011
2Dunfermline42118267
3Alloa41216517
4East Fife4112412-84
5Buckie Thistle4013413-91

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk422031210
2Morton42116337
3Hibernian42029546
4Bonnyrigg Rose411259-44
5Clyde410338-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath4400101912
2Airdrieonians42116427
3St Mirren42025416
4FC Edinburgh411267-15
5Cowdenbeath4004011-110

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Annan Athletic422083510
2Queen of Sth42119548
3St Johnstone42207438
4Ayr411245-14
5Elgin4004213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Inverness CT431082611
2Livingston43018539
3Cove Rangers411267-14
4Albion410359-43
5Kelty Hearts410337-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee44001321112
2Hamilton42119638
3Queen's Park421111657
4Forfar4103512-73
5Stranraer4004416-120
