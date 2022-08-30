RangersRangers19:45Queen of SthQueen of the South
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aberdeen
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|12
|2
|Stirling
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|7
|-1
|8
|3
|Raith Rovers
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|4
|3
|6
|4
|Dumbarton
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|4
|5
|Peterhead
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|13
|-13
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Partick Thistle
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|4
|5
|11
|2
|Kilmarnock
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|3
|8
|10
|3
|Stenhousemuir
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|6
|1
|6
|4
|Montrose
|4
|1
|0
|3
|6
|11
|-5
|3
|5
|Fraserburgh
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|12
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ross County
|4
|3
|1
|0
|11
|1
|10
|11
|2
|Dunfermline
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|2
|6
|7
|3
|Alloa
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|5
|1
|7
|4
|East Fife
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|5
|Buckie Thistle
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|13
|-9
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Falkirk
|4
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|10
|2
|Morton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|3
|3
|7
|3
|Hibernian
|4
|2
|0
|2
|9
|5
|4
|6
|4
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|5
|Clyde
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|8
|-5
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|4
|4
|0
|0
|10
|1
|9
|12
|2
|Airdrieonians
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|4
|2
|7
|3
|St Mirren
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|4
|1
|6
|4
|FC Edinburgh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|5
|5
|Cowdenbeath
|4
|0
|0
|4
|0
|11
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Annan Athletic
|4
|2
|2
|0
|8
|3
|5
|10
|2
|Queen of Sth
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|5
|4
|8
|3
|St Johnstone
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|4
|3
|8
|4
|Ayr
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|-1
|4
|5
|Elgin
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|13
|-11
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Inverness CT
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|6
|11
|2
|Livingston
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|5
|3
|9
|3
|Cove Rangers
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|7
|-1
|4
|4
|Albion
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|3
|5
|Kelty Hearts
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|7
|-4
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dundee
|4
|4
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|12
|2
|Hamilton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|6
|3
|8
|3
|Queen's Park
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|6
|5
|7
|4
|Forfar
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|12
|-7
|3
|5
|Stranraer
|4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|16
|-12
|0