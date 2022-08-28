Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Renan Lodi has won 15 caps for Brazil

Nottingham Forest have signed Atletico Madrid's full-back Renan Lodi on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is their 18th signing of the summer for the newly promoted side.

Lodi joined Atletico in 2019 and has played 118 games for Diego Simeone's side, winning La Liga in 2021, and has played 27 times in the Champions League.

He has won 15 caps for Brazil since making his debut in 2019.

Forest are 14th in the Premier League after Sunday's 2-0 defeat by Tottenham.

Speaking before the game, Forest manager Steve Cooper said: "We want to get to a point when the window closes that we have good cover for every position but also a challenge for every position as well.

"We want to give ourselves the best opportunity to be able to compete. That is all we are trying to do.

"I would rather get questions about how many players we have signed than not signing enough, because it shows we have the right ambition.

"We are still going through the process, when the window shuts hopefully we have enough players in our squad to cover each position, so we have a competitive environment on the training pitch."