Steve Morison's Cardiff City side haven't scored in 343 minutes of football since a first half winner against Birmingham

Cardiff City manager Steve Morison says he will just have to "get on with it" if the club fail to sign a striker before Thursday's transfer deadline.

The Championship club have scored just three goals in their opening six games.

Morison says he is "looking for one player for definite" but there are currently no options available within the club's budget.

He has not ruled out additions, but admitted: "If it doesn't happen we will have to deal with it."

Asked if he would be satisfied with his options if there were no further signings, Morison said: "We will get on with the group we've got. That's what we'll do because that's what we'll have to do, we don't have a choice about it."

Having peviously stated he was being 'choosy' over the type of player he wanted to come in, Morison added: "It makes me laugh when people think we aren't looking for players in certain areas of the pitch - we are.

"And we haven't just started looking; we have been looking since the start of this whole process and missed out on a couple but outside of that there's not been anyone that's taken our fancy.

"We will keep plugging away and see how we get on between now and Thursday."

The former Wales international has criticised his strikers this season, though insists rewards will come for his team after an encouraging start to the campaign amid a change of playing style orchestrated by the 38-year-old in his first managerial role.

"Fans can see we are going in the right direction and are creating chances. As we get better and get more confident, we'll create more and ultimately score more goals," said Morison, whose team have also kept four clean sheets this term.

Wales Under-21 forward Isaak Davies is still "a few weeks away" from his return from a knee injury, while Callum O'Dowda is unlikely to feature against Luton on Tuesday after coming off during Saturday's goalless draw against Preston with a hip problem.

Joel Bagan, though, is available again after his time out following a head injury suffered against Bristol City.