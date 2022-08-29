Last updated on .From the section Football

Hertford Town said in a statement that a mobile AED (defibrillator) in their dugout contributed to the life-saving treatment Potchu Mendes Calucane received on the pitch

Hertford Town player Potchu Mendes Calucane is "on the road to recovery" after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for the club.

The 24-year-old required CPR after collapsing on Saturday during a home match against AFC Dunstable in the eighth tier Southern League.

The club have posted a picture of the Spaniard sitting up in his bed smiling, holding a "get well soon" message.

They also thanked the "heroes" involved in saving his life.

"We are overjoyed to announce he is on the road to recovery and is in a stable condition in hospital," a club statement read on Twitter external-link .

"We would like to place on record our overwhelming gratitude to the heroes involved in saving Potchu's life."

The match was abandoned as the medical emergency unfolded and in a statement on Saturday the club said the player's life was saved by having a defibrillator on the sidelines. .

Hertford Town's statement named the "heroes" involved in his treatment as club physio Paige Simms and her AFC Dunstable counterpart, Niki, as well as Dunstable player Alasan Ann.

They gave Mendes Calucane lifesaving CPR, aided by a defibrillator from the club's dugout, before air ambulance crews arrived.

The club also thanked the "wider football community" for their response.

"The quick reaction and thinking of all those involved and the aid of the mobile AED in our dugout all contributed to saving Potchu's life," continued the Hertford Town statement.

"In what were extremely distressing scenes, we'd like to thank all of the management, staff and fans of AFC Dunstable for their help and support on the day.

"On behalf of ourselves and Potchu, we'd like to express our thanks and appreciation to the wider football community for all of their well wishes and supportive messages we have received. It's been nothing short of overwhelming. Thank you."

Mendes Calucane only signed for the club on 1 August. He had previously played for Isthmian League side Leatherhead, as well as non-league sides in his home country.

Leatherhead added their message of support on Twitter: "Our thoughts and prayers are today with the player, friends and family as well as everyone at the club of the @HertfordTownFC player involved in yesterday's incident.

"Life is precious and yesterday has shown the need for more clubs to invest in a defibrillator. We have one and have trained staff to use it. We hope that we never have to see it in action. We wish the player a healthy and speedy recovery."

Last year, the Premier League Defibrillator Fund external-link , supported by the the FA, the Premier League and Sport England was launched.

The aim is to help thousands of grassroots football facilities without an easily accessible device on site to get automated external defibrillators and external storage cabinets installed.

In June 2021, Denmark international Christian Eriksen was treated with a defibrillator after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match at Euro 2020 while former Bolton midfielder Fabrice Muamba, who had a cardiac arrest on the pitch in a game at Tottenham in 2012, also survived following the use of a defibrillator.