Harry Winks: Tottenham midfielder close to completing Sampdoria loan move
Last updated on .From the section Tottenham
Tottenham midfielder Harry Winks is on the verge of completing a loan move to Serie A side Sampdoria.
Winks has been eased out of the picture at Spurs by manager Antonio Conte.
Despite his lifelong association with the club, the 26-year-old is keen to kick-start his career.
The success a number of English players have had in Italy in recent times has convinced Winks he will prosper at Sampdoria, who sold Mikkel Damsgaard to Brentford this month.
Winks has not started a Premier League game since February and has not featured for a minute in any of Tottenham's four matches this term.
BBC Sport understands Winks still needs a work permit but that is set to be sorted before Thursday's transfer deadline.
