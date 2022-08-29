Close menu

Antonio Conte: Tottenham need at least two more transfer windows to compete, says Italian

Last updated on .From the section Tottenhamcomments106

Antonio Conte and Harry Kane shake hands
Antonio Conte (left) says captain Harry Kane is an "important" player for Tottenham

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte feels he needs at least two more transfer windows to challenge for the Premier League title.

Spurs are level on 10 points with champions Manchester City in the top-flight table after winning three of their opening four games.

Conte has made minimal changes to his starting XI so far but thinks Spurs can still strengthen in key areas.

"If you compare to last season, we are more complete," said the Italian.

"But to reach other teams at the top level, we need time, patience and transfer markets, at least two transfer markets to reach the same level."

Harry Kane scored twice and had a penalty saved as Tottenham defeated Nottingham Forest 2-0 at the City Ground on Sunday to remain unbeaten.

They travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham in a 19:45 BST kick-off on Wednesday.

Conte has spoken with the club's board about bringing in new recruits before Thursday's deadline but said "if we do something or not, it's OK".

With Spurs about to begin their Champions League campaign next month, Conte says he will find out how his side will cope with a busy schedule until the break for the World Cup in November and December.

"Now when you have to go and play one game every three days, it's normal to make rotation, the players to be intelligent to understand that they have to sometimes go on the bench, come in, alternate," he said.

"And this is the period that the club can understand if we are really, really complete in the squad or maybe we could do better."

Kane has scored four goals in three games this season and has two years left to run on his contract at Spurs.

While Conte said there was no update on the England captain's contract situation, he stressed the club are keen to keep hold of the 29-year-old striker.

"We are talking about an important player for Tottenham and the desire of everybody in the club is [for him] to continue to stay with Tottenham and to sign a new contract," he added.

How to follow Tottenham on the BBC bannerTottenham banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

108 comments

  • Comment posted by Hedgehog, today at 18:45

    How long till one of the "big 6" go down the pan. Money going mad, any one looking at the balance sheets of these clubs, it just does not add up. Football going mad, again

    • Reply posted by PLANETZ1900, today at 18:58

      PLANETZ1900 replied:
      Youngsters have little chance with this spending, you just need to look at the loan system and players leaving the dream club to get game time. The salary cap needs to be introduced before the whole system implodes.

  • Comment posted by paul Shropshire, today at 18:43

    Come on you SPURS ! ! ! ! ! ! ! This article doesn't tell us much we don't already know but at least it's a change from a man utd are back or just how far can arsnil go article.....

  • Comment posted by COYS 1, today at 18:40

    I trust Conte, if he can’t bring success to Spurs nobody can.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:47

      Pauper Troll replied:
      Yes but outside the starting 11 spurs are a bit thin...

  • Comment posted by fred, today at 18:46

    Yip, I reckon another 2 strikers, 4 midfielders, 4 defenders and a keeper should do it.

    • Reply posted by Gravity always wins, today at 18:56

      Gravity always wins replied:
      How would you know? You can't even get in the Man Utd side! :-)

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 18:45

    Ever since 1992, the only way to win is spend, spend, spend.
    The only exception, ironically, is Man United and Alan Hansen's 'kids'. But they were supplemented with a few big signings too, such as Andrew Cole.

    Not to say Conte is wrong. Just that it is sad when sport is reduced to who has the biggest wallet.

    • Reply posted by TGC, today at 18:47

      TGC replied:
      Tell that to Arsenal and Leicester !!!

  • Comment posted by Magic Man Malignaggi, today at 18:46

    I used to regularly play four competitive games a week as a teenager and never once picked up an injury or felt too tired to put my boots on, I’d be worth £150 million in today’s transfer market if I’d had an ounce of skill.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:50

      Pauper Troll replied:
      You have to be a lot fitter these days

  • Comment posted by D73, today at 18:51

    You can see Conte is already planning ahead with his future incoming strop if they don't sign anyone else, every club he's managed he's fell out with the owners over something.

    • Reply posted by Pauper Troll, today at 18:55

      Pauper Troll replied:
      On the other hand, being generally amenable didn't help solkskaer

  • Comment posted by Torbaydos, today at 18:42

    €100 for Anthony, £25m for Kulu

    • Reply posted by chris13, today at 18:58

      chris13 replied:
      And ? Spurs are winning nothing with Conte. His park the bus tactics will unravel soon enough.

  • Comment posted by Angelo, today at 18:46

    As Spurs legend Crooks said with such insight in The Crooks of the Matter this week, we shall know at the end of the season.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Glitter, today at 18:43

    Ross, lets take my top off, Barkley is available on a free

    • Reply posted by Wizzowise, today at 18:54

      Wizzowise replied:
      I used to love your brothers music when I was 15. 🙂👍

  • Comment posted by Just a normal guy, today at 18:40

    If he wants 2 players for each position then they both should be creative midfielders as we don't have any at the moment

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 18:39

    Gordon’s Alive, for £60m plus The Toucan…..

  • Comment posted by dougie, today at 18:38

    Doesn't he say that at every club he manages?

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 18:44

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      Yep. He's just a cheque book manager.

  • Comment posted by tony, today at 19:00

    "Youve got to pick a pocket or two."..........................

  • Comment posted by heezamrchief, today at 18:57

    Cannot see how Man City dont won the league but Conte has to believe he has a chance. I fear though he signed the wring Brazilian......Richarlison, imo, is average, whereas Gabriel Jesus is a player. Keeping Kane fit is key, as Spurs will falter without his play.

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 19:04

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      I can see millions upon millions of reasons why City are always competitive in the league.

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 18:57

    All bluff Antonio bit like your Wig🤭🤭🤭

  • Comment posted by maythe4thbewithyou, today at 18:56

    He's only spent 107 million so far🥴

    • Reply posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 18:58

      Ruley Ramundo replied:
      No really enough.

  • Comment posted by Oh4QLabour, today at 19:10

    Brilliant mind games. We are good, but will be even better

    COYS

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 19:12

      tony replied:
      Conte doesn,t agree

  • Comment posted by leo, today at 19:08

    Another mourinho- never satisfied- another £500m

  • Comment posted by duke411, today at 19:07

    Mr conte your assumptions is based on the fact that your opponents won’t be strengthening their squads right? You’ve been given the freedom and the liberty and the money that mr Mourinho never had, so the pressure is on you to deliver not just results but trophies

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport