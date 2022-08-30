Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Manchester United have confirmed they have reached agreement to sign Brazil winger Antony from Ajax.

The deal is for an initial fee of 95m euros (£81.3m) - which will be the joint-fourth most expensive signing in Premier League history.

It is subject to a medical, personal terms being finalised and international clearance.

Antony, 22, scored 24 goals and provided 22 assists in 82 appearances for Ajax.

The deal includes a potential 5m euros (£4.27m) of add-ons - making him United's second most expensive signing, ahead of the £80m paid for defender Harry Maguire.

The £89m paid for Paul Pogba remains the club's record.

