Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Tahith Chong scored once in 20 Championship apperarances for Blues last season

Birmingham City have signed Manchester United winger Tahith Chong, for a fee believed to be around £1.5m.

After impressing over the first half of last season at St Andrew's until suffering a thigh injury, he has returned to sign a five-year contract.

Chong, 22, is the second United player to join Birmingham this week.

He follows midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who moved to the struggling Championship club - Blues' sixth loan made by new boss John Eustace.

Although Chong went on Manchester United's summer tour of Thailand and Australia, he was told that he could leave if a suitable offer came in - and Blues have now signed the Netherlands Under-21 international.

City, who are in the process of going through a takeover, are 22nd in the Championship, with just one win from their first seven games.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.