Tahith Chong: Birmingham sign Manchester United winger on five-year deal

Birmingham

Tahith Chong scored once in his 20 appearances on loan in the Championship for Birmingham City last season
Birmingham City have signed Manchester United winger Tahith Chong, for a fee believed to be around £1.5m.

After impressing over the first half of last season at St Andrew's until suffering a thigh injury, he has returned to sign a five-year contract.

Chong, 22, is the second United player to join Birmingham this week.

He follows midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, who moved to the struggling Championship club - Blues' sixth loan made by new boss John Eustace.

Although Chong went on Manchester United's summer tour of Thailand and Australia, he was told that he could leave if a suitable offer came in - and Blues have now signed the Netherlands Under-21 international.

City, who are in the process of going through a takeover, are 22nd in the Championship, with just one win from their first seven games.

