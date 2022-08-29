Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ryan Graydon injury-time deflected effort earned Derry City a dramatic but deserved victory at Tolka Park

Ryan Graydon's late deflected strike saw Derry City snatch all three points at Shelbourne as the Candystripes moved up to second in the League of Ireland.

It was one-way traffic in the second period but it looked as if the Candystripes may have had to settle for a fourth consecutive draw.

James Akintunde spurned a gilt-edged chance while inspired Shels keeper Brendan Clarke denied Patrick McEleney.

But on 91 minutes Graydon's shot took a wicked deflection past Clarke.

The Foylesiders haven't lost in the league since May but three straight draws had all but ended their chances of pushing for the title.

But they travelled to Tolka Park with the best away record in the division and started strongly as they looked for their ninth win on the road.

McEleney nearly gave Derry the lead inside the opening 30 seconds as the visitors made a lively start.

A skewed clearance from Brian Maher then afforded Shelbourne's Gavin Molloy with an opportunity but his curling effort from 30 yards out was high and wide.

Derry's Ciaran Coll struck across the face of goal forcing Clarke into a smart save while Brian McManus hoisted an effort over from the edge of the area at the other end.

Damien Duff's Shelbourne went into the game unbeaten in six at home and in seventh place but had a narrow escape when Akintunde's tame effort rolled safely into Clarke's grasp from close range.

The keeper then somehow stretched to divert McEleney's effort over the crossbar and as the pressure increased, he was on hand to smother Akintunde's attempt once more.

However, Clarke could do nothing to repel Graydon's injury-time winner as the ball took a huge ricochet off off Conor Kane and over the keeper.

With Sligo Rovers defeating Dundalk, Derry move up to second, seven points off Shamrock Rovers having played a game more with one series of fixtures left to play.