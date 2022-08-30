Last updated on .From the section National League

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney (right) took charge of Wrexham in February 2021

Wrexham's Hollywood co-owner Ryan Reynolds has criticised the National League ban on clubs streaming matches.

Reynolds says the decision to bar clubs from streaming games either domestically or internationally is "truly baffling".

He believes the league is denying its clubs the chance to increase revenue as well as their respective fanbases.

BT Sport has held broadcasting rights to the National League since 2013, with the current deal running until 2024.

Reynolds took charge of National League promotion hopefuls Wrexham alongside fellow actor Rob McElhenney in 2021.

Writing on social media, external-link Reynolds said: "After months of maximum effort, the decision (through inaction of the Vanarama National League) to not allow domestic/international streaming of matches of Wrexham and the other clubs in the league is truly baffling, depriving every team in our league the chance to expand the fanbase while adding to league revenue [which] benefits everyone.

"This is a spotlight and a chance and we ask the Vanarama National League to take it."

Reynolds also called on league sponsors Vanarama and BT Sport "to help them (the league) find the wisdom" to change the rules.

BBC Sport has asked the National League and BT Sport for comment.