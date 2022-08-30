Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Ross Barkley, Celtic, St Mirren, Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers are linked with a move for midfielder Ross Barkley, who is a free agent after having his Chelsea contract terminated. (Times Scotland, print edition)
Alfredo Morelos' agent has contacted Fenerbache over a potential move for the Rangers striker before Thursday's transfer deadline, according to reports in Turkey. (Scotsman)
Celtic are back in for 17-year-old St Mirren midfielder Dylan Reid, who turned down an offer from the Parkhead club this summer, and a six-figure deal could now be thrashed out. (Sun)
Hearts fear Liam Boyce suffered a season-ending cruciate knee ligament injury in Sunday's win over St Johnstone that will keep him out for nine months. (Sun)
Leeds United are considering whether to revive their interest in long-time target Ryan Kent, with the Rangers winger now into the final year of his contract. (Daily Mail)
USA boss Gregg Berhalter will fly into Glasgow to attend Saturday's Old Firm derby and assess three World Cup hopefuls - Rangers pair James Sands and Malik Tillman and Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers. (Glasgow Times)
Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski - who is second in the Premiership goal charts with five - has been challenged by manager Jim Goodwin to finish as the league's top scorer this season. (Press & Journal)
Hibs are set to keep defender Kyle McClelland, who had been primed for a loan move, to provide cover after Rocky Bushiri was ruled out injured for two months. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Defender Andrew Considine insists St Johnstone are "more than capable" of finishing as high as fourth in the Premiership this season. (Courier)
Scottish lower-league clubs fear the soaring price of energy bills this winter could inflict a financial crisis similar to the Covid lock-out, says Stenhousemuir chairman Iain McMenemy. (Daily Mail, print edition)