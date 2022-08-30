Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Will Grigg won 13 caps for Northern Ireland between 2012 and 2018

MK Dons striker Will Grigg is happy to continue taking "little slow steps" after scoring twice in a 45-minute appearance against Morecambe.

The Northern Ireland international rejoined the Dons in July after leaving Sunderland at the end of last season.

He is still recovering from a hamstring problem and was taken off at half-time at Morecambe as the Dons won 4-0.

"I have to be a bit careful because of the injury, but I felt good," he told BBC Three Counties Radio.

Grigg suffered the injury against Sheffield Wednesday on 6 August and is being eased back into the side by head coach Liam Manning.

He had a short run-out as a late substitute against Accrington and then went off after 39 minutes, having started last week's Carabao Cup tie against Watford.

Grigg had two previous spells at Stadium MK on loan from Brentford and Sunderland, but his double against Morecambe were his first goals since his permanent return.

"They pretty much sum up most of the goals in my career, from five or six yards out," he said.

"I pride myself on scoring tap-ins, or finishes from crosses, but you've got to get yourself there (in the right position).

"The boys do all the hard work and I have the job of being in the right place at the right time."