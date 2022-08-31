Last updated on .From the section West Brom

Thomas-Asante scored one of Salford's spot kicks when they beat Portsmouth in a penalty shootout to win the 2020 EFL Trophy

West Brom have signed striker Brandon Thomas-Asante from League Two club Salford for an undisclosed fee.

The 23-year-old has scored five goals in seven appearances for the Ammies so far this season.

He has agreed a three-year contract at The Hawthorns and is their fourth signing of the summer transfer window.

"Brandon is a young, hungry, forward who has shown great desire and a strong mentality to earn his chance at this club," said Albion boss Steve Bruce external-link .

"Brandon further strengthens our attacking options and his versatility to play across our front line will, I'm sure, be of great value as we continue to take on a busy Championship schedule."

Thomas-Asante joins a West Brom side with only one win from seven Championship games so far this season, five of them ending in draws.

They are next in action on Friday night when Vincent Kompany's Burnley will be the visitors.

"I'm over the moon to be joining such a big club. It all came about quite quickly but as soon as I spoke to Steve Bruce I realised this was the right place for me," Thomas-Asante said.

"I believe I have an eye for goal and I'm confident I can score here and push the team forward."

