Close menu

Scott Parker: Bournemouth sack head coach after 9-0 defeat by Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Bournemouthcomments349

Parker 'shell-shocked' after 9-0 defeat by Liverpool

Bournemouth have sacked manager Scott Parker after Saturday's 9-0 defeat by Liverpool, four games into the season.

After the loss, Parker, 41, said he was "not surprised" and said the team was "ill-equipped at this level".

It was their third straight league defeat, having won their opening match.

"In order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably," said owner Maxim Demin.

"That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately."

Gary O'Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Tommy Elphick.

Analysis - A reaction to Parker's comments

Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent sports editor

While most people will casually see this as a club reacting to an abysmal 9-0 defeat, the reality is this decision has come about as a reaction to the comments made by Scott Parker after that game, referring to a lack of depth in the squad and how "under-cooked" they were. And it wasn't the first time Parker had criticised the recruitment and spending - he did it before the opening game against Aston Villa.

Owner Max Demin's rare and strong statement makes it clear that enough was enough, that ultimately you can't keep criticising the people that pay you, and pushing the blame of results on to them, when Parker maybe knew the parameters he was working within. Now Bournemouth need to act quickly and find a good manager who does accept the challenge of trying to work sustainably while fighting to avoid the drop.

'It will be defining of us how we bounce back from this'

Scott Parker
Parker replaced Jonathan Woodgate as Bournemouth manager on 28 June, 2021

Parker left Fulham for Bournemouth in June 2021 and led them to promotion from the Championship as runners-up.

After winning their opening match 2-0 at home to Aston Villa, the Cherries conceded 16 goals in their next three Premier League games - losing 4-0 at Manchester City and 3-0 at home to Arsenal before shipping nine goals at Anfield.

The former Charlton and Chelsea midfielder became the 11th manager to be sacked just four games into a Premier League season - the most recent being Javi Gracia at Watford in 2019.

Parker described the 9-0 defeat at Liverpool that triggered his departure as a "humbling experience", saying in his post-match press conference that the squad needed strengthening if they were to be equipped for the Premier League.

He added: "This is the toughest day, as a player and certainly as a coach. The touchline was pretty painful and I could sense it was painful for the players as well. They need some help.

"It doesn't surprise me. This is currently where it is at this moment in time. Today proved too big a challenge. The levels were far too big."

Parker also made pointed remarks directed towards the club's hierarchy in an apparent bid for support in the transfer market.

"We've got a decision to make as a club," said Parker. "There will be days like this. Time will tell. It's my job and it will be the defining of us as a group of how we bounce back from this.

"We have some days where hopefully we can get some help in and support and help the current team who came up from the Championship.

"There's loads of work to be done. The experience today, you never want to be on the end of this. This is currently where are are. If this is the group we're going with we'll react and see where are."

'He was a little bit too honest'

Bournemouth made just five additions to the squad that helped secure promotion from the Championship.

They brought in Feyenoord centre-back Marcos Senesi, 25, and 23-year-old Middlesbrough midfielder Marcus Tavernier, both for undisclosed fees.

The club also added three free transfers - West Ham right-back Ryan Fredericks, 29, Blackburn midfielder Joe Rothwell, 27, and Barcelona goalkeeper Neto, 33.

Micah Richards, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, said Parker was wrong to make the comments he did after the Liverpool game, and questioned the timing of his remarks on the club's transfer policy.

"With that interview, he was a little bit too honest," said the former Manchester City defender.

"He has basically said to his players that he doesn't think they are very good, in a roundabout way. If I heard that from my manager, I'd be wondering if he thinks I am good enough. It puts that doubt in your mind.

"With two days left of the transfer window, it's too late.

"Surely he is having these conversations beforehand. You aren't going to get the player you want anyway, but even if you do get them you are going to have to pay too much money. I just think it's too little too late for that."

How to follow Bournemouth on the BBC bannerBournemouth banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

353 comments

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 09:52

    He's had 4 league games, FOUR!

    of which, he beat Villa but lost to Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool.

    I mean, if the first sentence isn't mad enough, I don't know what the board expected. Who do they think they are, Real Madrid?!

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 09:53

      NM replied:
      If you look at the board's statement, it's nothing to do with results.

  • Comment posted by pedro, today at 09:53

    From an outsider with opening fixtures v Villa, Arsenal, Man City and Liverpool…isn’t 3 points is about as good as they could have expected

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 10:00

      FootOfDavros replied:
      This has to be the most insane sacking ever! He had the maximum points anyone associated with the club could surely have anticipated after those opening fixtures. And they give him the chop after he got them promoted!

      And to think I really used to admire the way Bournemouth had been run.

  • Comment posted by HC21, today at 09:52

    Definitely sacked for his comments against the club hierarchy rather than on results. Can understand Parker's frustration since the board has never suitably backed him financially and yet he's expected to produce miracles with a squad that on paper - albiet unwise for him to say so publicly - isn't good enough to stay up

    Alas, the managerial merry-go-round gets going even earlier this year

    • Reply posted by Happablapp, today at 10:09

      Happablapp replied:
      I think he knows how difficult it's going to be, with Fulham and Notts Forest strengthening significantly. He had to try something to get the owner to get their hand in their pocket, what with a few days left. Perhaps he went a little over the top, but a statement from the owners to say whose boss

  • Comment posted by Django, today at 09:53

    This seems to be knee-jerk to me. I know 9-0 is a thrashing but this was against a rampant Liverpool team. If the squad isn't strong enough to compete in the PL that's down to the owners, Parker was the guy who got them promoted and has become the latest footballing scapegoat.

    • Reply posted by dx66dcj2, today at 10:15

      dx66dcj2 replied:
      He’s clearly been sacked for criticising the transfer approach / policy by the board.

      No one would have expected anything more than 3 losses to open the first 4 games of the season based on schedule but go criticising your boss you’re going to be in for a rough ride…

  • Comment posted by RP, today at 09:54

    Madness.

    Either sack your manager in June and give the new one the pre season and a transfer window, or at least give them a few months to turn things round.

    Sacking the manager now is just incompetence by the club

    • Reply posted by RP, today at 09:58

      RP replied:
      Some people look at the world in a bubble.

      3 straight losses on paper looks bad. But they need to look at the wider context.

      When you see it was against Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool that changes everything. They’re expected to lose to those teams.

      What matter is what you do against the other teams around you.

      They beat Aston Villa.

      What more can be asked?

  • Comment posted by RP, today at 09:55

    9 nil to Liverpool was just one of those freak results.

    It’s happened to Southampton twice and they were fine for the rest of the season.

    Arsenal lost 8-2 once, they still qualified for the Champions League.

    Man Utd lost 5-0 to Newcastle then 6-3 to Southampton in consecutive games, but still went on to win the league.

    The words “Knee” and “Jerk” come to mind

    • Reply posted by RP, today at 10:00

      RP replied:
      I dare say Scott Parker has sad “We beat Villa. Great start. But look lads… Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool? Let’s just forget those games. Try not to get injured. The season starts against Wolves on Wednesday.”

  • Comment posted by Listener, today at 09:56

    Parker is a good manager at upper Championship/lower Premier League level. Young too.

    He's been sacked because he wants his club to do well and knows he needs signings to do it, the board want someone who will either miraculously survive (won't happen) or accept relegation without moaning so they can pocket the cash.

    Money ruining modern football shown in a nutshell.

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 10:25

      FootOfDavros replied:
      I think it's more likely a play to get the fans to accept relegation without moaning rather than the next coach.

      Without any investment, I'm sure the owners knew full well Parker would start making some comments (which to be fair he had to, to protect his reputation) but it gave them the excuse they were looking for.

      Now the next guy has no time to get players either, so fans will accept situ.

  • Comment posted by Not the Messiah but a very naughty boy, today at 09:52

    Another club not giving the manager time or money but still expecting miracles!

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 10:09

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      The Messiah managed miracles without time or money - it can be done.

  • Comment posted by NM, today at 09:52

    He's clearly had a disagreement with the board, and by essentially saying in public that the players aren't good enough isn't going to win him any support there.

    The board obviously wants to make sure that they don't overspend, hence the "sustainable" comment, and he doesn't agree.

    • Reply posted by Xanthias, today at 10:08

      Xanthias replied:
      A good business pan would be to get promoted, relegated, promoted etc.

  • Comment posted by Webby, today at 09:54

    Football is literally dead if you can get a team promoted and then get sacked after 4 games 3 of which are against title or top 4 contenders.

    That's everyone hoping Bournemouth get relegated now. Bye Felicia

  • Comment posted by Sensible_Opinions, today at 09:56

    Tough run of fixtures to start the season. Bournemouth board far too trigger happy, ridding the club of a manager who worked wonders with Bournemouth last season.

    The board have failed to back Parker this summer and it’s a huge step up in standards from the Championship. What did they expect?

  • Comment posted by PieEater, today at 09:57

    In one year takes his team up from the division below into the most lucrative and competitive league in the world. Sacked after 4 games due to not being supported by the clubs owners. Disgusting! What did the club expect, top of the league after 4? Nearly as bas as when Ranieri got the boot from Leicester a few months after winning the Premier league. Mind boggles.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 10:06

      they dont like it up em replied:
      Nothing will ever come close tho the claudio sacking..fluke the ultimate prize and then kicked in the teeth..the proof is now in their league position

  • Comment posted by waltoncherry, today at 09:51

    Bournemouth fan here. We'll get slated for this but Parker hasn't been sacked for results - but rather because all he ever does is criticise the board for not spending money the club doesn't have and saying the players aren't good enough. He fails to realise his job is to actually coach and improve players on the training pitch - his motivational skills are non-existent

    • Reply posted by kk, today at 09:53

      kk replied:
      He should have stayed at Fulham

  • Comment posted by ivor hardy, today at 10:06

    Sacked for being honest....?......better off out of it scott 👍

  • Comment posted by John The Wise One, today at 09:56

    The guy has just got them promoted, so has clearly been successful. They have a squad worth a fraction of that of most Prem teams. Seriously, what do the Directors think anyone else will do to sort this out, without spending tens of millions? Ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Berbear, today at 09:55

    Looks like the owners didn't appreciate Parkers honest opinion of the squad & his budget
    A sad knee jerk reaction after the hard work of getting promotion but that's the way of the PL now

  • Comment posted by iComment, today at 09:58

    i suspect a lot of teams will lose to arsenal, liverpool and city this season - success at bournemouth (for now at least) should be measured by how well they do against lesser clubs

    but i guess his comments were too honest for the club

    • Reply posted by Highway Star, today at 10:00

      Highway Star replied:
      Sounds about right

  • Comment posted by CB0683, today at 09:50

    This decision after 4 games just makes no sense. Stupid decision and will not save them from relegation!

    • Reply posted by A Game of Throw-ins, today at 09:56

      A Game of Throw-ins replied:
      I think it's more to do with his comments after the game rather than the recent results (albeit a bit harsh given the fact that they had to play City, Arsenal and Liverpool!). Parker is wanting more transfers and clearly the owners don't want to do it that way.

  • Comment posted by Thomma, today at 09:51

    Not his fault, players not good enough

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 10:01

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      If all the teams in the pl were given the same amount of money to spend on players the brutal reality is that three teams will have to relegated come May.

  • Comment posted by cerocks, today at 09:56

    Seems like a decision that has nothing to do with results but rather Parker wanting to spend and strengthen the club and the board having an approach like Norwich in recent years. Must be frustrating to see another newly promoted team like Forest buying a whole new first team when your board are unwilling to spend. I don't really rate Parker but I think whoever replaces him will also struggle.

    • Reply posted by they dont like it up em, today at 10:08

      they dont like it up em replied:
      The new poison chalice job since Eddie Howe was sacked

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport