Tom Lees was sent off in his most recent Huddersfield appearance, against Norwich on 16 August

Huddersfield Town centre-back Tom Lees has signed a new contract until 2025 with the Championship club.

The 31-year-old played 47 times for the Terriers last season as they were beaten in the play-off final.

Before joining the club in August 2021 he made 274 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday in a seven-year spell, and also previously played for Leeds.

"His experience and leadership within the group is an invaluable resource for us," said boss Danny Schofield. external-link

Lees' previous Huddersfield deal had been due to expire at the end of this season, though he has now joined captain Jonathan Hogg and Ollie Turton in agreeing fresh terms at the John Smith's Stadium this month.