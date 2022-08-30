Last updated on .From the section Football

Flamengo's David Luiz is vying to become the 12th player to win both the Champions League and Copa Libertadores

The semi-finals of South America's top club tournament, the Copa Libertadores, will be shown live on the BBC.

The action begins at 01:15 BST on Wednesday, 31 August, with a Brazil derby between Athletico Paranaense and reigning champions Palmeiras.

Brazil's Flamengo - last year's beaten finalists - then play at Argentina's Velez Sarsfield the following day.

The matches, plus the return legs on 7 and 8 September, will be on iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website.

A host of familiar names and some of South America's hottest emerging talents will feature in what is the continent's equivalent to the Champions League.

Former Chelsea manager Luiz Felipe Scolari, who led Brazil to World Cup glory in 2002 and Portugal to the semi-finals in 2006, is in charge of Athletico Paranaense, who feature former Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho.

Their opponents Palmeiras finished second in last year's Fifa Club World Cup, and their squad includes 16-year-old Endrick, who is reportedly being tracked by Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris St-Germain.

Former Arsenal and Chelsea defender David Luiz, who is aiming to become the 12th player to win both the Copa Libertadores and Champions League, will be hoping to go one better than last year, when his side Flamengo lost 2-1 to Palmeiras in the final after extra time.

His teammates include Filipe Luis - another ex-Chelsea defender - and Chile's former Juventus and Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal.

They will come up against a Velez Sarsfield side including Uruguay's Diego Godin, who won the Europa League and was a runner-up in the Champions League with Atletico Madrid.

The BBC will also show live coverage of the final, which will be played at the Estadio Monumental in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on 29 October. Coverage details are still to be announced.

How can I watch the games?

All times BST unless stated and times are subject to late changes. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Wednesday, 31 August

01:15-03:30 - Athletico Paranaense v Palmeiras (semi-final, first leg) - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

Thursday, 1 September

01:15-03:30, Velez Sarsfield v Flamengo (semi-final, first leg) - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday, 7 September

01:15-03:30, Palmeiras v Athletico Paranaense (semi-final, second leg) - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app

Thursday, 8 September

01:15-03:30, Flamengo v Velez Sarsfield (semi-final, second leg) - BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website & app