Last updated on .From the section Burnley

Anass Zaroury is Burnley's 14th signing of the 2022 summer transfer window

Burnley have signed Belgium Under-21 international winger Anass Zaroury from Charleroi on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Zaroury moved to Charleroi last year from fellow Belgian club Lommel.

The 21-year-old, who has played for his country from under-17 to under-21 level, has scored 14 goals in 77 senior appearances.

"The project here is clear and I can't wait to get started here now," he told the club's official website. external-link

"I'm very happy, very excited. It's the first time I have moved to another country to play football."

Zaroury is Clarets boss Vincent Kompany's 14th signing of the summer and joins a side who are sixth in the Championship, having won two of their six games this term.

"Anass is an exciting young talent. He's a player that can run and work hard for the team, whilst carrying great skill and goal threat," Kompany added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.