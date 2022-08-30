Newport County suffer break-in at training ground
Newport County have reported a break-in at their training facility at Spytty Stadium.
The League Two side believe the incident happened sometime between Monday evening and Tuesday morning.
Newport say items taken include: "Computer equipment, TVs, medical equipment and playing shirts. In addition, personal items belonging to staff and players were also stolen."
The club have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
Newport County play their competitive matches across the city at Rodney Parade but are away at Exeter City on Tuesday evening in the EFL Trophy.