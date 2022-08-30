Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Kenny Shiels guided Northern Ireland to their major women's tournament in July

Kenny Shiels has reiterated his desire to continue as Northern Ireland manager into the Euro 2025 qualification campaign next year.

Shiels, 66, signed a two-year extension to his contract in April 2021 after guiding NI to Euro 2022 - a maiden major finals.

"Without a doubt I'd say that," Shiels said when asked if he could see himself in charge for Euro 2025 qualification.

"Unless someone thinks any different I am happy to facilitate the job I'm in."

Northern Ireland return to action on Friday against Luxembourg for the first time since the Euro 2022 finals in England.

Shiels' side cannot qualify for the World Cup next summer and their final qualifier away to Latvia on 6 September is set to be their final competitive match until qualifying starts for Euro 2025, following the conclusion of the global tournament in Australia and New Zealand in July.

He added: "It's a good job and there are good people involved in it so I would like to sustain that.

"I think the IFA [Irish Football Association] will be happy enough with how we are doing, at this moment.

"Football doesn't always go in an upwards direction, as we all know. The Bournemouth manager [Scott Parker] got sacked today, so you never know what will happen in football.

"I remember when I managed Ballymena, I was always told, 'make sure you have somebody to sit beside the chairman that's in your favour'."

Shiels has 'duty' to grow game

Former Kilmarnock and Derry City manager Shiels stated his desire to continue in his position at the Euros and has said it is his "duty" to help bring through the next generation of players.

"As an international manager you have more gaps in it and I use those gaps to try and help with other age groups," he added.

"I have been to a lot of football academies, girls' academies, so I have to facilitate that as well to become that focal point where 'there is the manager, that gives me inspiration'.

"Young girls are warming to that and I think that is one of my pathways, that I have got to sustain that interest in the game, in the women's game, and that is foremost in my thoughts.

"It's being in that situation where you are assessing people, seeing how the girls are doing and looking at the different methodologies - all of that is part of it."