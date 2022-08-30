Last updated on .From the section Sutton United

Charley Kendall (right) scored on his debut for Lincoln City, helping them past Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup first round

Sutton United have signed Lincoln City forward Charley Kendall on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 21-year-old has scored one goal in five appearances for the Imps in all competitions this season.

Kendall moved to the LNER Stadium in the summer after initially signing in January from Eastbourne Borough, where he remained on loan until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Sutton boss Matt Gray said Kendall "will bring real quality to the squad".

