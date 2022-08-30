Last updated on .From the section Football

Salford's Jack Jenkins celebrates his first senior goal in the victory over Liverpool Under-21

League Two side Salford City beat Liverpool U21 as the group stages of the Papa Johns Trophy began.

The Under-21 sides of Manchester City and Newcastle United also went went down to League Two opponents, at Mansfield and Doncaster respectively.

League One strugglers Burton thrashed Leicester U21 4-2, while AFC Wimbledon beat Aston Villa U21, and Forest Green fought back to see off Southampton U21.

Everton U21 and Tottenham U21 both went down on penalties to League One sides.

North Group

Leicester City U21 found themselves 4-0 down within 13 minutes to League One basement side Burton as Gassan Ahadme scored twice.

Two goals in a minute from Tawanda Maswanhise and Ethan Fitzhugh pulled Leicester back to 4-2 at half-time, but the Foxes could find no further response.

Goals from Kevin Berkoe and Jack Jenkins helped League Two Salford City beat Liverpool U21 2-1 despite Layton Stewart's late response, and Newcastle United U21 fell to a 4-2 shoot-out defeat to League Two high-fliers Doncaster after a goalless 90 minutes.

Mansfield Town, of League Two, fought back to beat Manchester City U21 3-2, George Lapslie with a late winner, but Joseph Hodge scored his second deep into stoppage-time as Wolves U21 came from behind to beat Shrewsbury 2-1.

Charlie McNeill and Omari Forson gave Manchester United U21 a 2-1 win at Carlisle, but Everton U21 were beaten 7-6 on penalties by League One Morecambe after a seesaw 3-3 draw.

Derby County made their first appearance in the competition following last season's relegation to League One and won 3-1 against Grimsby who were returning to the trophy after promotion from the National League.

And a Mikael Ndjoli double helped last season's semi-finalists Hartlepool get their campaign off to a winning start against Harrogate in an all-League Two tie.

South Group

Tottenham Hotspur U21 suffered a 4-3 penalty shoot-out defeat to League One Wycombe after neither side could fashion a chance in 90 minutes.

Josh Davison's second-half winner helped AFC Wimbledon sink Aston Villa U21 2-1, and Baily Cargill, Dom Bernard and Oliver Casey all netted as League One Forest Green Rovers fought back to beat Southampton U21s 3-1.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji scored once in each half to give Arsenal U21 a 2-0 win at Cambridge United, while Kamarai Swyer's effort approaching the hour gave West Ham U21 a 1-0 win at Walsall.

John-Kymani Gordon scored twice in the last 20 minutes as Crystal Palace U21 came through 2-0 at League Two Swindon Town.

League Two strugglers Crawley followed up their Carabao Cup shock win over Premier League Fulham by beating 2019 EFL Trophy winners and League One leaders Portsmouth 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

In-form League One side Ipswich Town were 3-0 up inside 26 minutes on their way to a 6-0 demolition of Northampton.

But League Two leaders Leyton Orient were well beaten 5-0 at League One Oxford.