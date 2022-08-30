Last updated on .From the section Irish

Glenavon 1-5 Newry City: Newry score three inside opening 15 minutes

Newry City stunned Glenavon with three goals in the opening 15 minutes helping them to a 5-1 win and their first points of the Irish Premiership season.

A John McGovern double was followed by a third from Daniel Hughes to give the newly-promoted side a 3-0 lead, with Peter Campbell missing a penalty for Glenavon before the break.

Declan Carville added a fourth with Josh Doyle getting a consolation for the hosts before James Teelan rounded off the scoring on a memorable night for Darren Mullen's men.

They had lost all of their opening three matches on their return to the top flight after winning the Championship last season.

Glenavon, meanwhile, had claimed their first win of the season with an impressive victory over Coleraine at the weekend, but rarely looked like recovering from Newry's impressive start.

Newry opened the scoring in the second minute when Northern Ireland Under-21 international McGovern headed into the bottom right corner from a pinpoint Noel Healy cross.

Mullen's men doubled their lead seven minutes later when McGovern raced through at speed and showed fine composure to find the bottom left corner and give goalkeeper Rory Brown no chance.

On 15 minutes Newry went 3-0 ahead when Hughes broke down the inside right channel and fired low across Brown into the bottom corner.

Northern Ireland U21 player John McGovern hit two goals in Newry City's thumping win at Glenavon

That Glenavon missed penalty arrived before half time, with Campbell sending his spot-kick straight down the middle, allowing Steven Maguire to save with his feet.

Newry made it 4-0 in the 83rd minute when Declan Carville headed in a Thomas Lockhart corner, with the hosts' consolation coming four minutes later when substitute Doyle fired low and hard past Maguire.

Newry extended their lead soon after when sub Teelan made an impressive break and blasted into the top corner to cap a fine Newry performance.

Glenavon will look to bounce back when they host Carrick Rangers on Saturday, while Newry travel to The Oval to play Glentoran.