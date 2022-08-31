Scottish League Cup: Holders Celtic to face Motherwell in quarters; Rangers host Dundee
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
Holders Celtic will travel to face fellow Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the League Cup in October.
Rangers will welcome Scottish Championship side Dundee to Ibrox, and Kilmarnock will host Dundee United in an all top-flight contest after both earned away wins in the last 16.
Aberdeen will play second tier Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.
The ties will be played on 18/19/20 October.