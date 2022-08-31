Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Holders Celtic will travel to face fellow Scottish Premiership side Motherwell in the quarter-finals of the League Cup in October.

Rangers will welcome Scottish Championship side Dundee to Ibrox, and Kilmarnock will host Dundee United in an all top-flight contest after both earned away wins in the last 16.

Aberdeen will play second tier Partick Thistle at Pittodrie.

The ties will be played on 18/19/20 October.