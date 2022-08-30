Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Faes scored four goals for Reims last season

Leicester City are in talks to sign Belgium defender Wout Faes from French club Reims as they look to replace Chelsea-bound Wesley Fofana.

Fofana is expected to join the Blues before the summer transfer window closes at 23:00 BST on 1 September.

Faes, 24, is rated at around £15m and has been with Reims since 2020, having come through the ranks at Anderlecht.

He made his Belgium debut as a substitute in a Nations League game against Poland in June.

Faes has made three appearances for Reims this season and played 37 league games for them last season - scoring four goals - as they finished 12th in Ligue 1.