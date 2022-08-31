Last updated on .From the section European Football

England striker Tammy Abraham celebrates with Paulo Dybala, who opened his Roma account in the win over Monza

Roma boss Jose Mourinho praised England striker Tammy Abraham after his side moved to the top of the Serie A table with a 3-0 win over Monza on Tuesday.

Summer signing Paulo Dybala scored his first two goals for the club before Roger Ibanez added a third, but it was Abraham who won the manager's acclaim.

"With your permission, I will talk about someone that no-one is talking about tonight: Tammy Abraham," Mourinho told reporters after the game.

"Today he was my Tammy."

Mourinho added: "He played how I wanted him too. He won everything, he kept the ball, he provided an outlet, he won the first ball and he gave us an option in behind to push them back.

"We always talk about strikers when they score and obviously tonight was Paulo's night, but Tammy was amazing."

Argentina forward Dybala joined Mourinho's side on a free transfer in July after the end of his contract with Juventus. He was taken off with 25 minutes remaining but Mourinho says he has to manage the forward after his limited match experience last season.

The Roma boss added: "When he came off he said to me, 'Boss, if I carried on I would have got my third.' I told him: 'Get it against Udinese instead.'

"It's important to manage him a bit because he has had a bit of bad luck with injuries in the past and he did not play a huge amount last season. Right now his levels are improving.

"For us he's great and I can already see what is going to happen in Qatar. Maybe the Argentina coach should offer us a bottle of wine."