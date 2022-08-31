Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Chloe Kelly scored the winner as England beat Germany to win Euro 2022 in July

A record global audience of more than 365 million people watched this summer's Euro 2022, while 50 million tuned in for England's victory over Germany in the Wembley final.

Tournament organiser Uefa says the audience was more than double that for the previous Women's Euros external-link in 2017.

The audience for the final was more than three times the 15 million who watched the 2017 final.

Hosts England beat Germany 2-1 in extra time to win their first European title.

Uefa say its viewing figures are made up of "TV, out-of-home viewing and streaming".

Domestically, the Lionesses' triumph was watched by a peak BBC One television audience of 17.4 million, making it the most-watched women's football game on UK television.

The final is also the most-watched programme in the UK so far in 2022.

There were a further 5.9 million streams of the game on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

A record crowd of 87,192 watched the game at Wembley Stadium, while the total attendance across the tournament was 574,875.