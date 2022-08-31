Left-back Baba Rahman made 29 starts for the Royals during their Championship survival campaign last season

Chelsea defender Baba Rahman has re-joined Reading on a season-long loan.

The 28-year-old made 29 starts for the Royals during their Championship survival campaign last season.

"A natural left-back with experience has been a clear priority in our recruitment plans," manager Paul Ince told the club website external-link .

"Our fans know all about what Baba can bring to this squad and what we are trying to achieve this season."

The Ghana international, who has 44 caps and played in the Africa Cup of Nations last year, will be hoping regular football at Reading can help secure his place in the squad for the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

"Through his energetic and powerful performances on the pitch and his infectious character off it, Baba became something of a fans favourite here at Reading," head of football operations Mark Bowen said.

"Since the day his loan spell ended in the summer, we have been hoping to bring him back and I am pleased we have been able to secure his services for the 2022-23 campaign."

Rahman has not played for Chelsea since May 2016. He has spent the intervening time on loan at Reading, Schalke, Reims, Mallorca and PAOK Salonika having moved to Stamford Bridge from Augsburg in 2015.

Reading are coming off a 4-0 loss to Sheffield United and are currently 5th in the Championship table.

Paul Ince's side face Stoke City at home on Sunday.