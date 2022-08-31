Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone

Nicky Clark is leaving Dundee United after four years and 43 goals

Striker Nicky Clark says "it helps to feel wanted" after moving to St Johnstone from Dundee United for an undisclosed fee.

Clark, 31, has signed a two-year deal to join United's Tayside and Scottish Premiership rivals.

The former Rangers forward scored 43 times in 145 United appearances.

"As soon as I heard the club was interested I wanted to come here," said Clark. "I can't wait to get going and to help score goals.

"In football it helps to feel wanted, I felt that straight away after speaking to the manager. That really attracted me to join."

Clark's father Sandy managed St Johnstone from 1998 to 2001, leading the club into Europe for the first time in 28 years, and the striker has "brilliant memories" of that time.

"Me, my brother and my mum used to come here every week," Clark added. "It would be great to help the club get back up toward the top end of the table."

