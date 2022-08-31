Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Emmanuel Longelo has been a regular in West Ham's under-21 side in the EFL Trophy

Birmingham City have signed full-back Emmanuel Longelo on loan from West Ham.

The 21-year-old is Birmingham's seventh signing of the summer transfer window and he will spend the rest of the 2022-23 campaign at the Championship club.

It is a first loan for Longelo, who made his senior West Ham debut as a second-half substitute in a 5-1 EFL Cup win over Hull in September 2020.

His only other appearance - and first start - came in last season's 1-0 home Europa League loss to Dynamo Zagreb.

"I am here to play games and get experience as well," Longelo told the Birmingham website.

"To come to a team like Birmingham, it will help me develop a lot."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.