Wolves complete signing of Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart for £15m

Wolves manager Bruno Lage (left) wanted to bolster his attacking options and has done so by signing Kalajdzic (right)
Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, after the clubs agreed a fee of 18m euros (£15m) plus add-ons.

The move is subject to a visa and work permit being obtained.

"I'm really thankful and happy to be here. It was the club that wanted me the most in the end," said Kalajdzic, who has 15 caps for his country.

"I'm two metres tall, but also not bad with my feet. I'm just hungry to score goals.

"I want to play good football and score many goals. I want to play attractive football. I'm a team player, I want to help the team, that's the most important thing.

"When the team is looking good, I'm looking good as well."

Kalajdzic scored 16 times in 33 games in the German Bundesliga for Stuttgart in 2020-21 and added six goals in 15 appearances for them last season.

On his time in Germany, he added:external-link "It's strange because I had some injuries which stopped me scoring more goals, but I think I developed as a player and as a person."

"We are very happy to secure the signing of Sasa," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

"He is a talented young striker, has many excellent attributes to his game and fits the profile we have been looking for this summer.

"Sasa has had great success in Germany's Bundesliga, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Premier League."

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by Rich, today at 12:17

    Comments on here are laughable, great signing, anyone who knows Wolves know we need someone like this up front - let's hope this signing bags us some much needed goals.

  • Comment posted by The End Is Nigh, today at 12:15

    Quite good value by recent standards and does not have bad record goal scoring record for club and country . Wolves certainly need new inspiration they appear to be in jeopardy of reverting back to the old days when they seemed unable to cope with the standard of top flight football.

  • Comment posted by Jimmy, today at 12:11

    Do Wolverhampton Wanderers scouts actually go looking for rubbish? They seem to find it, year after year.

  • Comment posted by HorseCourse, today at 12:09

    When you buy a striker who is 2 meters tall, you can kiss goodbye to the beautiful game.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 12:07

    They have realised he’s not from Portugal?

  • Comment posted by Argyle, today at 12:02

    Saw him play v Scotland...well he was on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 12:02

    Wolves need a goalscorer. Perhaps this is the piece of the jigsaw they've been missing.

    My old man's a lifelong Wolves supporter; was gutted when they lost that FA Cup semi final but loved the Europa League run. Hoping they can lift a trophy for him soon!

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 12:00

    Wolves do nothing for the future of English football.
    They give the Portuguese national team plenty of options though.

    Hope they go down and down

  • Comment posted by Jim Hopper, today at 11:56

    Good luck to him

    As he has given up Champions League Football to join a club that's not in any European competition does that mean he has only gone there for the money?

    • Reply posted by U20308468, today at 12:00

      U20308468 replied:
      🤣 nice! Now lets see what the hypocrites say

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 11:54

    “Knock it up to the big fella”…..

  • Comment posted by Weez keys these keys, today at 11:48

    Stefan Maierhofer regen. Didn't work out well with him at Molineux.

  • Comment posted by Windy M, today at 11:48

    I hope he can speak a little bit of Portuguese...

  • Comment posted by David and Ceri, today at 11:44

    Really hope he does well and bangs goals in.. I fear this is Bruno's last dance if not.

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 11:44

    At 6 foot 7, would like to see him up against Lisandro Martinez.

  • Comment posted by Marx, today at 11:41

    Good luck to him. Hopefully he doesn't speak English and won't understand the toxic welcome

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      If he does speak English it won't help.

      Have you heard the brummie accent? Incomprehensible northern gibberish.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 11:39

    The more strikers the more possibility of goals. Wolves are not tight with the purse. Well run club.

  • Comment posted by mudtree, today at 11:37

    Glitch in the matrix as Wolves sign a non-Portuguese player

    • Reply posted by BBC123, today at 11:54

      BBC123 replied:
      He has a Portuguese grandmother so it's all OK.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:36

    Decent signing, he might even keep Wolves up.

    Based on the zero times I've watched Bundesliga games I can see him scoring 20+, he'll be the pride of Birmingham if he does

    • Reply posted by Mr and MrsPloppy, today at 11:50

      Mr and MrsPloppy replied:
      just to clarify...Wolverhampton isn't Birmingham?>.....

  • Comment posted by Bristol7, today at 11:36

    Another unknown soldier bought for a fortune by a PL club. PL clubs fleece their own fans. Sky fleeces the viewers with its fees and its countless adds etc… And with that money, the PL clubs buy second class players for a fortune making continental who sell these players laugh their heads of. At sone point it’d be nice if football could be football again instead of a money making machine.

    • Reply posted by michaelcapper, today at 11:39

      michaelcapper replied:
      He is unknown to you I have heard of him and is pretty well regarded the major concern for him is his injuries and probably the reason a bigger club didn’t get him.

  • Comment posted by BlueFox, today at 11:35

    5 years is a long time hopefully he doesn't turn out to be a donkey and Wolves spend 4 years loaning him out, still at least Wolves are have signed a player

