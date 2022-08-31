Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Wolves manager Bruno Lage (left) has increased his attacking options with Kalajdzic (right)

Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic from Stuttgart.

The 25-year-old has signed a five-year deal, with the option of a further 12 months, after the clubs agreed a fee of 18m euros (£15m) plus add-ons.

The move is subject to a visa and work permit being obtained.

"I'm really thankful and happy to be here. It was the club that wanted me the most in the end," said Kalajdzic, who has 15 caps for his country.

"I'm two metres tall, but also not bad with my feet. I'm just hungry to score goals.

"I want to play good football and score many goals. I want to play attractive football. I'm a team player, I want to help the team, that's the most important thing.

"When the team is looking good, I'm looking good as well."

Kalajdzic scored 16 times in 33 games in the German Bundesliga for Stuttgart in 2020-21 and added six goals in 15 appearances for them last season.

On his time in Germany, he added: external-link "It's strange because I had some injuries which stopped me scoring more goals, but I think I developed as a player and as a person."

"We are very happy to secure the signing of Sasa," said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

"He is a talented young striker, has many excellent attributes to his game and fits the profile we have been looking for this summer.

"Sasa has had great success in Germany's Bundesliga, and we are looking forward to seeing what he can do in the Premier League."