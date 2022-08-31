Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Jordan Rossiter was Fleetwood captain before making the move to Bristol Rovers

Bristol Rovers midfielder Jordan Rossiter has been banned for three matches for violent conduct.

It follows a challenge made by Rossiter on Shrewsbury's Tom Bayliss in the 32nd minute of Saturday's 1-1 draw.

The incident was not seen by match officials but the 25-year-old admitted a Football Association charge.

Rossiter joined Rovers in June from boss Joey Barton's former club Fleetwood Town for an undisclosed fee and has made six appearances so far.

He will miss Saturday's home League One game against Morecambe followed by trips to MK Dons and Ipswich.

It is a further blow to Barton, having lost defender James Connolly for a "long period" because of a stress fracture in his back.