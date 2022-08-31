Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Edouard Michut had also been linked with a move to Scottish Premiership champions Celtic this summer

Sunderland have signed midfielder Edouard Michut on a season-long loan from French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint Germain with an option to buy.

The 19-year-old made his senior debut for PSG during their 4-0 win against Dijon in February 2021.

He went on to make five league appearances for the club last season during their title-winning campaign.

"I had a fantastic experience at Paris Saint-Germain, but now I'm ready for a new challenge," he said.

"I travelled to the Stadium of Light on Saturday to watch the game against Norwich City and the atmosphere inside the stadium was unbelievable.

"This is an opportunity for me to level up as a player and I always wanted to play in England, but I also like the project and that is why I'm here. My preparation for the season has been good and I'm ready to help the team."

