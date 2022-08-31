Women's World Cup qualifier: Greece v Wales Venue: Panthessaliko Stadium, Volos Date: Friday, 2 September Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales, full commentary on BBC Radio Wales, live streaming on Cymru Fyw and live (text, listen and watch) coverage on the BBC Sport website

This is a big camp, there is no getting around that. We came into this World Cup qualifying group targeting a play-off spot and that is still our aim and it is in our hands to achieve it.

But we have a manager in Gemma Grainger who keeps us very grounded because she is so pragmatic and measured in her approach, so to us it feels like match day nine and match day 10, rather than being these huge games.

It's nice, we don't feel daunted, we feel relaxed, it is important that we get our fans excited while at the same time keeping our feet on the ground and getting on with our jobs.

It's a super exciting time for women's football and we want to be a central part of that by qualifying for World Cup 2023, that's where our full focus is.

England winning the Euros has put a bigger spotlight on the women's game

Making history after a big summer

Certainly it was a huge summer for women's football, even if I have to admit there were some mixed feelings for me and I would presume, my Wales teammates as we watched, not being involved.

I would be lying if I said it wasn't hard to watch the likes of Northern Ireland, when we came so close to them in qualifying, but there is no denying the Euros was a brilliant tournament.

It came at a good time for women's football, the product on display was good and impressed a lot of people.

It has helped to continue trending the sport in the right direction.

We are so focused on our journey and what we need to do, we want to showcase how much we have improved.

Greece is going to be a much tougher challenge this time around than in the home game, when the weather was against them and they were a little out of their element.

We saw away in Slovenia that away games are exceptionally tough and that is what we expect in Greece.

But this is the position we wanted to be in, with our fate in our own hands.

We know four points is enough for us, but absolutely we are looking to win both the games and to take all six points.

World Cup qualification remains our aim, we want to qualify for all the major tournaments going forward.

Key players Rhiannon Roberts (left) is on 48 caps and Angharad James (right) is on 98 caps for Wales

A big milestone for two special teammates

In the back of our heads, obviously, we are thinking about the Slovenia game and all the possibilities of what could be a special night.

We are hoping for a crowd of over 10,000 and that will be a great chance for us to win some new fans, as some people at the game won't know our squad and some of our amazing players that well yet.

We were celebrating 5,000 fans for a game in this campaign and seeing the improved engagement is amazing, especially with the men's team going so well as well.

It will be really inspiring for us to be backed by a record crowd in such a vital game.

Hopefully the next generation will see the benefits of the growth in the game, both in terms of support and financial backing.

Slovenia could be a historically important game for this team with what we can achieve and there is a great chance it will also be a milestone match for my teammates Angharad James and Rhiannon Roberts, as they bid to earn their 100th and 50th Wales caps respectively.

It's amazing Angharad is hitting this milestone at such a young age (28) and been such a key player for us for many years, she is so consistent and a leader within this group as well.

Rhiannon 'Razza' to us, is a huge player for us who has gone under the radar for such a long time.

She's a crucial part of this Wales defence and, like Angharad, she's an absolutely brilliant teammate as well.