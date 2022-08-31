Zian Flemming made his first Millwall start at Burnley on Tuesday

Millwall's players endured travel chaos following their game at Burnley on Tuesday.

After suffering a 2-0 defeat at Turf Moor, the Lions players boarded a coach for the 260-mile return journey to London before 11pm.

However a lorry fire led to the M6 motorway being closed for hours and the players eventually arrived home at 8am.

Summer signing Zian Flemming, 24, said: "It was a rough night. The worst trip, not just me, but any of us have had."

The Dutch attacking-midfielder - who made his first league start in the defeat - told BBC Radio London: "We came back from Burnley, which is a five-hour journey, I think it is. There was a fire on the motorway right in front of us, so we were not moving for between three and four hours, just standing still. I got home at 8am, amazingly. It was rough."

Flemming arrived at The Den in the summer from Fortuna Sittard in his homeland and says the club's persistence made him feel truly wanted.

"Millwall showed interest in the summer of 2021, it didn't happen and then another move didn't happen later in the window. They came back again in the winter, along with some other clubs who were showing interest. Millwall put an offer in in January but the club wasn't willing to let me leave at that time, so I had to stay.

"During the summer the club actually came back again, they showed some persistence in bringing me in. That was the main thing which really made me choose Millwall. The feeling they really want you and you'll be important for them as well, instead of moving abroad and if you're a success you're fine but if you're not they get rid of you. I just got a good feeling about the club," he added.