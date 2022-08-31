Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Ronaldo (left) has a year left on his United contract plus an optional year

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag expects Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at the club beyond this summer.

Ten Hag also says the club will not buy anyone else before Thursday's transfer deadline once the signings of Antony and Martin Dubravka are completed.

United have agreed an £81.3m deal to sign winger Antony from Ajax, while they are close to bringing in keeper Dubravka from Newcastle United.

"For this window, it will be the end," said Ten Hag.

"You always have to be alert at a top club. But we will go from September to minimum January with this squad."

When asked about 37-year-old forward Ronaldo, Ten Hag added: "It's clear, of course. We need quality players.

"You need more to cover all the games to keep the consistency going, that's what we strive for."

Portugal international Ronaldo, who was United's top scorer last season with 24 goals in all competitions, has wanted to leave the Old Trafford side this summer.

He recently said he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.

Meanwhile, Ten Hag refused to speak about the arrival of Brazil international Antony as "the paperwork is not done so I cannot go too deep into that".

However, he said that, in the attacking department "we need to strengthen our squad".

"We have many games to cover - from now on we go in three games a week," said Ten Hag.

"Especially from offensive players, they are quicker fatigued because they have to run more and run with higher intensity.

"We need numbers there, we need not just quantity but quality."