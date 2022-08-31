Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Wesley Fofana played for Leicester from 2020-22

New Chelsea signing Wesley Fofana has criticised ex-club Leicester, accusing them of issuing "false and misleading comments" during his protracted move.

Fofana, 21, signed for Chelsea on a seven-year deal on Wednesday.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers had said the move was affecting the "environment and stability" at the club.

"Thanks to the managers, to the coach who has always appreciated me, even if he chose to expose me a lot lately," Fofana said.

"I chose not to communicate during this transfer window despite all the criticism and all the often false and misleading comments, even when they were coming from the club," Fofana continued.

"I understood and I learned. I didn't want to damage the image of the institution and I chose to take it rather than answer."

The Frenchman was left out of Leicester's squad for their Premier League matches against Southampton and Chelsea in August, as reports of interest from Stamford Bridge emerged.

Rodgers said at the time the defender "was not in the right mind to play" and added: "There's a lot going on behind the scenes, which I understand. It's a difficult moment for him. He's a good kid. He's been great for us while he's been here."

Transfer deadline day: Summer window set to close with record spending set to grow

Fofana was also left out of Leicester's squad for their Carabao Cup win over Stockport County with Rodgers saying his then-player had not turned up to training.

The manager said: "These guys get well paid. The very least you can do is turn up. And if you don't, with all due respect, you can't then just think you can walk into our group.

"But like I say, within day to day, he's a good kid - it's just been hard for him to deal with everything, and whilst he's in that frame of mind, it's been difficult for him to play."

Fofana only made seven appearances last season after breaking his leg and said he had "probably experienced the most intense moments of my young football career" in his two seasons at Leicester, while thanking all who helped in his recovery.

"There were ups and downs but I never cheated, you can be sure of that," he added.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.