George Hirst scored 15 goals in 46 appearances in all competitions for Portsmouth in 2021-22

Blackburn Rovers have signed Leicester City striker George Hirst on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

The 23-year-old spent last season on loan with League One side Portsmouth, where he scored 13 goals in 40 league appearances.

Hirst, son of former Sheffield Wednesday striker David, started his career with the Owls before joining Belgian side OH Leuven in 2019.

He is ineligible for Rovers' trip to Blackpool on Wednesday.

