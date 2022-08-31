Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Tuchel had previously been fined for confronting Spurs boss Antonio Conte

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has received a £20,000 fine for suggesting it would be better if referee Anthony Taylor did not take charge of Chelsea matches.

Tuchel made the comment during a post-match press conference after Chelsea's 2-2 draw with Tottenham.

He has also been warned about his future conduct.

Tuchel had previously been fined £35,000 by the Football Association (FA) for his confrontation with Spurs boss Antonio Conte after the match.

A statement from the FA said that he admitted that his comments constitute improper conduct.

It said that they "imply bias, question the integrity of the match referee, and bring the game into disrepute".

Tuchel's comments came after the match ended in controversial circumstances with Harry Kane netting a late equaliser shortly after team-mate Christian Romero had avoided punishment for pulling Chelsea's Marc Cucurella to the ground by his hair despite a VAR check.

Asked if it would be better if Taylor did not officiate Chelsea matches, he said: "Maybe it would be better, maybe it would be better."

He added: "I don't think that just some of the fans think that: I can assure you that the whole dressing room of us, every person thinks that.

"Not only the fans. You know the players, they know what's going on when they are on the pitch. They know it."