Forest Green Rovers v Accrington Stanley

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Ipswich
|7
|5
|2
|0
|14
|4
|10
|17
|2
|Portsmouth
|7
|5
|2
|0
|15
|6
|9
|17
|3
|Plymouth
|7
|5
|0
|2
|13
|9
|4
|15
|4
|Sheff Wed
|7
|4
|1
|2
|12
|7
|5
|13
|5
|Cambridge
|7
|4
|1
|2
|11
|10
|1
|13
|6
|Peterborough
|7
|4
|0
|3
|14
|8
|6
|12
|7
|Exeter
|7
|3
|2
|2
|10
|5
|5
|11
|8
|Bolton
|7
|3
|2
|2
|8
|6
|2
|11
|9
|Derby
|7
|3
|2
|2
|7
|6
|1
|11
|10
|Barnsley
|7
|3
|1
|3
|9
|8
|1
|10
|11
|Oxford Utd
|7
|3
|1
|3
|7
|7
|0
|10
|12
|Charlton
|7
|2
|3
|2
|11
|9
|2
|9
|13
|Shrewsbury
|7
|2
|3
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|9
|14
|Wycombe
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|10
|0
|8
|15
|Fleetwood
|7
|1
|5
|1
|7
|7
|0
|8
|16
|Bristol Rovers
|7
|2
|2
|3
|10
|11
|-1
|8
|17
|Port Vale
|7
|2
|2
|3
|7
|10
|-3
|8
|18
|Accrington
|6
|1
|4
|1
|8
|9
|-1
|7
|19
|MK Dons
|7
|2
|1
|4
|7
|8
|-1
|7
|20
|Lincoln City
|7
|1
|4
|2
|6
|11
|-5
|7
|21
|Cheltenham
|7
|1
|2
|4
|6
|10
|-4
|5
|22
|Morecambe
|7
|0
|4
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|4
|23
|Forest Green
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|14
|-10
|4
|24
|Burton
|7
|0
|1
|6
|8
|20
|-12
|1
