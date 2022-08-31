Irish Premiership: Terry Devlin signs for Glentoran as Caolan Marron joins Dungannon Swifts
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Glentoran have signed teenage Dungannon Swifts midfielder Terry Devlin, with defender Caolan Marron moving in the opposite direction to the Stangmore Park club.
Devlin, a Northern Ireland under-21 international, made his first-team debut at 15 and has agreed a deal with the Oval club to run until 2025.
Marron makes the move to Swifts after having previously been linked with a switch to Cliftonville or Larne.
Ben Cushnie goes on loan to Dungannon.
The 21-year-old forward has played for the Glens at senior, under-20 and under-17 level.
Former Glenavon player Marron was left out of Glentoran manager Mick McDermott's squad for the 2022-23 season.
Unbeaten Glentoran sit on top of the Premiership table with 10 points from their opening four fixtures, while 11th-placed Dungannon are still searching for their first point of the new campaign.