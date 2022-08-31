Close menu
Women's World Cup Qualifying - Group D
LuxembourgLuxembourg17:30Northern IrelandNorthern Ireland
Venue: Stade Émile Mayrisch

Luxembourg v Northern Ireland: Lauren Wade ruled out of World Cup qualifier

By Andy GrayBBC Sport NI

Last updated on .From the section Football

Lauren Wade started in all of Northern Ireland's Euro 2022 matches in Southampton
2023 World Cup qualifiers - Luxembourg v Northern Ireland
Venue: Stade Emile Mayrisch, Luxembourg Date: Friday, 2 September Kick-off: 17:30 BST
Coverage: Live stream on the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer

Reading winger Lauren Wade has been ruled out of Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifier in Luxembourg on Friday.

Wade rolled her ankle in training on Wednesday but manager Kenny Shiels is hopeful the 28-year-old will be fit for Tuesday's final qualifier in Latvia.

Kirsty McGuinness is returning from injury and Shiels says it will be a "toss of a coin" if the Cliftonville winger is available.

Northern Ireland cannot qualify for the World Cup next summer.

Their final two qualifiers marked the country's first matches since Euro 2022, which was NI's maiden major tournament.

"It's a big loss for us as Lauren helps us with her pace and her ability to finish," said Shiels.

"She is a big player for us. Kirsty is the opposite, she is just coming back from injury and it will be a toss of a coin as to whether she will be able to play or not.

"Equally, we don't want to rush her as there are two games in the programme."

More to follow.

